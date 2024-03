Best of friends

Happy Easter to all my friends out there, todays photo is of two best friends lily our little black poodle and pixie our sons little Chinese crested, they are two beautiful little dogs they show so much love to all of us.

I’ve used this to show how important love towards one another is. As a Christian we need to show love to our fellow man as Christ did when He gave is life for us on the cross He done this because He loves each and everyone of us.