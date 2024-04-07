Previous
Black and white by stuart46
Photo 3310

Black and white

I love photos of trees, in full bloom, leaves only or my best the skeleton tree, the mood of the atmosphere all counts to the quality of the photo and best of all is the black and white photo of the skeleton tree
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
