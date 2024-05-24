Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3357
Rose (painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings,this one is of one of the roses in our garden.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3357
photos
17
followers
13
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
24th May 2024 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
painting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close