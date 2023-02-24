Previous
Templescape by sudo
Templescape

I'm excited to be out shooting landscapes for the first time since purchasing my camera a month ago. I'm hoping to improve my composition skills and capture some great shots.
24th February 2023

Sudo

Kathy ace
i like the crispness of this and the reflections
February 24th, 2023  
