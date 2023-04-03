Previous
Sound hole by sudo
Sound hole

Tried a long exposure with incense stick arround the sound hole of guitar.. Ofcourse it's not a great shot, but I would take this chance to learn and keep this month's shots on experimental mode and figure out what me and my camera can do.
3rd April 2023

Sudo

