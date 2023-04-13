Previous
Fryums by sudo
82 / 365

Fryums

In southern part of India, during summer, people usually prepare their own fryums on terrace. Here's my family preparing the fryum for the year
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Sudo

@sudo
