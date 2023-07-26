Previous
Grateful for the journey and the amazing driver by sudo
186 / 365

Grateful for the journey and the amazing driver

He was the travel companion and drove allover the uttarkhand amidst the risky road.
A great person to have conversation with
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Sudo

@sudo
