Last post of the month

As an introvert, I often feel inclined to avoid public interactions and prefer limited conversations. However, my passion for photography has taught me that true beauty lies within people, and as social beings, we are meant to connect. During my last trip, I decided to confront my fear of speaking to strangers. This photo is a testament to that effort. Allow me to introduce Emma from UK, who came to tour India. With courage, I approached her and politely asked if I could take her portrait, and she graciously agreed. I am truly grateful to the 365 community for providing the support that helped me overcome doubts about my consistency.