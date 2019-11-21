Sign up
Photo 5555
191121
I play a couple rounds of pool almost every day against my boss. He wins about two thirds the time, but today I had everything sunk except the 8 ball, before he sunk anything.
21st November 2019
21st Nov 19
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
5548
5549
5550
5551
5552
5553
5554
5555
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st November 2019 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
