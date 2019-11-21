Previous
191121 by sudweeks
Photo 5555

191121

I play a couple rounds of pool almost every day against my boss. He wins about two thirds the time, but today I had everything sunk except the 8 ball, before he sunk anything.
Josh Sudweeks

