200421 by sudweeks
Photo 5707

200421

I replaced the faucet since the old one started leaking really bad. We got a fancy one that turns on and off by just touching it, and has a colored LED that changes color with the temperature.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Josh Sudweeks

