Photo 5707
200421
I replaced the faucet since the old one started leaking really bad. We got a fancy one that turns on and off by just touching it, and has a colored LED that changes color with the temperature.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
