201217 by sudweeks
Photo 5947

201217

My dad made this ornament when he was on his mission in Nauvoo.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Josh Sudweeks

Nick ace
It’s really pretty and you’ve composed this beautifully.
December 21st, 2020  
