210304 by sudweeks
Photo 6024

210304

One of Becca's friends brought her some flowers for her birthday. This is some reflected UV, but mostly UV fluorescence.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
