210528 by sudweeks
Photo 6109

210528

UV fluorescence of some of Becca's flowers.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Josh Sudweeks ace
The same flowers in visible light can be seen here -- https://www.flickr.com/photos/sudweeks/51258097988
June 19th, 2021  
