Previous
Next
210621 by sudweeks
Photo 6133

210621

Test shot with my IR Chrome filter. EIR style photos without the need for channel swaps.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise