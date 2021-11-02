Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 6267
211102
A macro of thread. The depth of field on this Irix 150mm is crazy shallow.
2nd November 2021
2nd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
6267
photos
9
followers
11
following
1716% complete
View this month »
6260
6261
6262
6263
6264
6265
6266
6267
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON D2X
Taken
2nd November 2021 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close