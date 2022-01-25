Previous
Next
220125 by sudweeks
Photo 6351

220125

Listed up my D7100 for sale. Sold it cheap since it tends to back focus.
25th January 2022 25th Jan 22

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise