220716 by sudweeks
Photo 6523

220716

I picked up a few locks to practice lock picking. They are very basic locks, but I can now single pin pick them pretty consistently. Don't use use these locks to secure anything important.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Kathy A ace
Why do you want to be able to pick locks?
August 14th, 2022  
