Photo 6617
221018
Adobe early in the morning. Since I now have to be in a few days a week, I'm trying to get in early to use the gym.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
