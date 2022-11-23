Previous
221123
Photo 6653

221123

Our almost 15 year old budget fake tree has been looking pretty bad, so we went to Home Depot to see about a replacement. The one we liked was $800. So maybe we'll replace it next year.

Shot with my Zenitar 50mm, with reversed elements.
23rd November 2022

Josh Sudweeks

