Previous
Next
230215 by sudweeks
Photo 6737

230215

Becca was helping to organize a funeral for a friend, so me and Matt spent the day together. And I think he's starting to come down with a cold. He's been a little grumpy and has been waking up a lot at night.
15th February 2023 15th Feb 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Sweet little boy, hope he's ok
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise