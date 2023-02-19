Sign up
Photo 6741
230219
Reflected Ultraviolet photo of some flowers. It's back-focused a bit much.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
19th February 2023 10:47pm
