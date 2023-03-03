Previous
230303 by sudweeks
Photo 6753

230303

Both boys ended up in our bed by the morning. Matt isn't sleeping well, and it's keeping Jack up as well.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
