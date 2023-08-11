Previous
230811 by sudweeks
Photo 6913

230811

I got up early to watch hot air balloons launch, but it was too windy to launch. The chick-fil-a balloon filled the envelope, but they kept the basket secure so it wouldn't launch. Kind of a disappointing morning.
11th August 2023

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
