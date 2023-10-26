Previous
231026 by sudweeks
231026

The Provo Temple. I didn't bring a wide enough lens, so I had to stitch 4 shots together.
Josh Sudweeks

Madeleine Pennock
You managed that well! No signs of any joins, and a fascinating building against the mountain range in the distance!
November 11th, 2023  
