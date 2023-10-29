Sign up
Previous
Photo 6992
231029
We got a quick photo of the kids right after church. I didn't have enough time to grab my Z6.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
6992
photos
12
followers
13
following
1915% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th October 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
