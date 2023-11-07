Previous
231107 by sudweeks
Photo 7002

231107

Someone lost the key to the pantry. Luckily I'm able to pick that lock pretty easily, so we were able to get back into it, but we had to swap it for a different lock since we don't have a key.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
