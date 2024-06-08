Sign up
Previous
Photo 7216
240608
Becca cut a few flowers off the peonies since there was so many, they were laying on the ground. Usually we get a good wind storm right when they bloom that takes most of the flowers off the plant.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7209
7210
7211
7212
7213
7214
7215
7216
