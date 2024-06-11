Previous
240611 by sudweeks
Photo 7219

240611

It's starting to get warm, so we put a pool out for the kids to play in.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
