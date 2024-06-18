Previous
240618 by sudweeks
Elizabeth is off at camp, so we had a little camp fire at home. The new gas fire pit table is much easier to set up and clean up than the old wood one.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
