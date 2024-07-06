Previous
240706 by sudweeks
Photo 7244

240706

Elizabeth wanted to go to dark skies to see stars, so we packed up and went. We got a bit of cloud cover, so we couldn't see the Milky Way, but it was still fun.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise