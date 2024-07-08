Previous
240708 by sudweeks
Photo 7246

240708

Teddy getting cleaned up before bed.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
So so cute and looking so much like his siblings
August 3rd, 2024  
JeannieC57 ace
Those eyes !
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise