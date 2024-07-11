Previous
240711 by sudweeks
240711

My sister gave me her old camera to play with. It's well over a decade old, but with the new AI noise reduction, it does pretty good. I do need to clean the sensor on it.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
