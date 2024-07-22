Previous
240722 by sudweeks
240722

Playing around with an almost 20 year old D2x and 80-200 2.8.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
