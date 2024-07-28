Previous
240728
240728

We put up a pergola for shade in the back yard, but used different concrete anchors instead of the ones that came with it. The only problem was the anchors were taller, so the cover didn't rest on the ground. A grinder took care of that problem.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
