Previous
240914 by sudweeks
Photo 7314

240914

We were watching a kid who almost fell out the back of the treehouse towards the monkey bars. I boarded it up so that doesn't happen again.
14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise