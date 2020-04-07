Previous
Next
Another indoor image using lighting by suez1e
57 / 365

Another indoor image using lighting

Another response to my challenge from @northy to take indoor photos of man made objects using deliberate use of lighting. this was taken in the dark using bounce flash. Comments welcome
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise