Message to all those in isolation by suez1e
60 / 365

Message to all those in isolation

@northy Another indoor photo of a man made
direct using lighting. These are cutout letters on a window sill using the light from outside to create this silhouette. The letters are quite small but the angle I used made them look larger than they are
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

