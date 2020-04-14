Previous
Black and white portrait by suez1e
64 / 365

Black and white portrait

My second photo for this week's Get Pushed challenge to take a black and white portrait shot. This shot was not posed - I just waited for what seemed to be the right moment. @francoise
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Photo Details

