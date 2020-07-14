Sign up
stones
My Get Pushed challenge by
@valpetersen
was to take seaside reflections. Wandered along the beach this morning but the breeze on the water didn't allow for reflections and I was attracted to the stones and the shadows they cast
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
get-pushed-416
Sue
ace
@valpetersen
Maybe the sun will shine tomorrow and I may get some better shadows
July 14th, 2020
