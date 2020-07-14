Previous
stones by suez1e
153 / 365

stones

My Get Pushed challenge by @valpetersen was to take seaside reflections. Wandered along the beach this morning but the breeze on the water didn't allow for reflections and I was attracted to the stones and the shadows they cast
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Sue

Sue ace
@valpetersen Maybe the sun will shine tomorrow and I may get some better shadows
July 14th, 2020  
