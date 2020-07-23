Sign up
158 / 365
Rule of thirds
Sally
@salza
gave me the rule of odds challenge for this week's Get Pushed challenge
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
0
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
get-pushed-417
Sue
ace
@salza
Thanks Sally. I had never heard of the rule of odds until recently
July 23rd, 2020
