165 / 365
Lemon
In my back yard. After nearly losing my miniature lemon tree when we were away over the summer I'm very happy to see fruit on it again,
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th July 2020 12:12pm
Tags
52wc-2020-w31
