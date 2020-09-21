Previous
Whitebaiter high key by suez1e
207 / 365

Whitebaiter high key

My Get Pushed challenge for this week is to take a high key photo from around the beach. High key is not a style I have much experience with so still plenty to learn
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Sue ace
@annied A good challenge for me and one I need to spend more time perfecting but here is my first attempt
September 22nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
a great start Sue - I love high key - hope you have fun with the challenge
September 22nd, 2020  
SandraD ace
Sure is high key - good composition and colour in the shot. I love the soft water colour throughout. fav
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
