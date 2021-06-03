Previous
Playing with lighting by suez1e
Photo 375

Playing with lighting

My Get Pushed challenge from @aecasey was "To take 2 pictures of the exact same thing that make the subject look totally different". The top picture has the sun directly in front of the hand, the second has the sun behind the hand
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
