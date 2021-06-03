Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 375
Playing with lighting
My Get Pushed challenge from
@aecasey
was "To take 2 pictures of the exact same thing that make the subject look totally different". The top picture has the sun directly in front of the hand, the second has the sun behind the hand
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
481
photos
37
followers
49
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
372
91
373
92
93
374
94
375
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w22
,
get-pushed-462
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close