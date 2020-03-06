Sign up
348 / 365
Blue
Really not crazy about this image as I see many things wrong with it. But today I have no time and am just posting because it is blue.
Thanks for the kind comments on my pencil shots this week. Happy Friday! :)
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
469
photos
129
followers
154
following
View this month »
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
342
343
121
344
345
346
347
348
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th March 2020 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pencils
,
rainbow2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool for blue.
March 6th, 2020
