Previous
Next
Blossoms 29 by sunnygirl
Photo 402

Blossoms 29

Thank you for the kind comments on yesterday's image.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kaylynn
This just screams spring and new life. The contrast of the full petal and the dried petal is nice and the bokeh makes a beautiful and interesting shot . Are you just doing flowers right now? Is this something you decided to do or is there a site on here that has suggestions for themes. What kind of flower is this?
PS - I’m a Texas girl.
April 29th, 2020  
Mallory ace
@kaylynn2150 Hi Texas Girl! Where in Texas? Both my parents went to Baylor! :)
Thanks so much for your nice comments. This is for the 30 shots of one thing challenge. The tag is 30-shots2020 and it is for the month of April. I did not take these shots daily where as I think most others are doing so. I have another calendar with all various flowers on it instead of the same type of flower.
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise