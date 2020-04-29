Sign up
Photo 402
Blossoms 29
Thank you for the kind comments on yesterday's image.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Tags
30-shots2020
Kaylynn
This just screams spring and new life. The contrast of the full petal and the dried petal is nice and the bokeh makes a beautiful and interesting shot . Are you just doing flowers right now? Is this something you decided to do or is there a site on here that has suggestions for themes. What kind of flower is this?
PS - I’m a Texas girl.
April 29th, 2020
Mallory
ace
@kaylynn2150
Hi Texas Girl! Where in Texas? Both my parents went to Baylor! :)
Thanks so much for your nice comments. This is for the 30 shots of one thing challenge. The tag is 30-shots2020 and it is for the month of April. I did not take these shots daily where as I think most others are doing so. I have another calendar with all various flowers on it instead of the same type of flower.
April 29th, 2020
