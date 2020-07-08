Sign up
Photo 453
Circles
A macro of a decorative ball from several I have in a bowl... Took this outside in my backyard.
Thanks for stopping by. :)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details
Tags
julycircles2020
