Red 4 by sunnygirl
Photo 582

Red 4

This week's theme for me is beads. Thanks for the comments on my clothespins images.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Nina Ganci
great how you filled the frame with the beads
fav
March 22nd, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Your calendar is fabulous
March 22nd, 2021  
Yolanda ace
Well done
March 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2021  
