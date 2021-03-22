Sign up
Photo 582
Red 4
This week's theme for me is beads. Thanks for the comments on my clothespins images.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
4
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Tags
rainbow2021
Nina Ganci
great how you filled the frame with the beads
fav
March 22nd, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Your calendar is fabulous
March 22nd, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Well done
March 22nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2021
fav