Flowerchild by sunnygirl
Flowerchild

One more DC tulip shot. Just loved the yellow flowers in the background at this specific spot.
1st April 2023

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
So pretty!
April 1st, 2023  
