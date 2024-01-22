Sign up
Previous
Photo 764
Nobody's Perfect
Felt great to get my camera out today. Didn't even know where it was. First time I have picked it up in almost a year! Have gotten used to just grabbing my phone...
Thanks for stopping by.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
1
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1082
photos
170
followers
227
following
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd January 2024 2:44pm
Tags
purple
,
pencils
borof
ace
Beautiful colors with nice bokeh.
January 22nd, 2024
Milanie
ace
You caught a lovely background for this
January 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Simple and beautiful.
January 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice composition of three, great colors, focus, dof
January 22nd, 2024
