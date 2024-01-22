Previous
Nobody's Perfect by sunnygirl
Nobody's Perfect

Felt great to get my camera out today. Didn't even know where it was. First time I have picked it up in almost a year! Have gotten used to just grabbing my phone...
Thanks for stopping by.
Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
borof ace
Beautiful colors with nice bokeh.
January 22nd, 2024  
Milanie ace
You caught a lovely background for this
January 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Simple and beautiful.
January 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice composition of three, great colors, focus, dof
January 22nd, 2024  
