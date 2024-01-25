Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
A Few Nerds
Borrowed some of my son's Nerds candy for today's image.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
5
2
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th January 2024 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
Carole Sandford
ace
Great mixture of colours!
January 25th, 2024
BillyBoy
Nice focus.
January 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nicely composed
January 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat dof, colors
January 25th, 2024
KWind
ace
So colourful. Beautiful dof!
January 25th, 2024
