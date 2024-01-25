Previous
A Few Nerds by sunnygirl
Photo 767

A Few Nerds

Borrowed some of my son's Nerds candy for today's image.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great mixture of colours!
January 25th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nice focus.
January 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely composed
January 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat dof, colors
January 25th, 2024  
KWind ace
So colourful. Beautiful dof!
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise